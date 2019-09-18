USD/CNH technical analysis: 21-day EMA holds the key to 7.1390/1400 horizontal resistance

- USD/CNH has been trading below 21-day EMA for the last four days.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate support ahead of 50-day EMA and five-month-old rising trend-line.
Despite successfully trading beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March-September upside, USD/CNH stays below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) as it makes the rounds to 7.0850 during early Wednesday.
The quote needs to provide a daily closing beyond 21-day EMA level of 7.0950 in order to aim for 7.1390/1400 horizontal area including multiple highs/lows marked during August.
Should prices successfully rise beyond 7.1400, monthly top close to 7.1970 and 7.2000 will be on the bulls’ radar.
Meanwhile, the pair’s break below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 7.0725 can take rest on 50-day EMA, at 7.0457 now. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 6.9957 and an upward sloping trend-line since April near 6.9644 could question sellers afterward.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0834
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|7.086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.123
|Daily SMA50
|7.0263
|Daily SMA100
|6.958
|Daily SMA200
|6.8623
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0969
|Previous Daily Low
|7.061
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1321
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0311
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1838
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.894
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0832
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0657
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0454
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1375
