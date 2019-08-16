USD/CHF technical analysis: Heads to 0.9800/05 supply-zone amid bullish MACD

- USD/CHF surges to seven-day high.
- Further upside to near-term key resistance-area expected based on the bullish technical indication.
Carrying its early week's gradual recovery forward, USD/CHF rises to a week’s top while taking the bids to 0.9790 ahead of Friday’s European open.
While bullish signal via 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) increases the pair’s further run-up, the 0.9800/05 area including mid-July lows and early-month high will question buyers.
Given the bulls’ ability to cross 0.9805, July 24 low near 0.9835 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of present month declines near 0.9855 can please them.
On the contrary, a short-term rising trend-line at 0.9750 may offer nearby support to the pair ahead of dragging it to 0.9700 round-figure and monthly bottom surrounding 0.9660.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
-
- R3 0.9842
- R2 0.9809
- R1 0.9786
- PP 0.9754
-
- S1 0.973
- S2 0.9698
- S3 0.9675
