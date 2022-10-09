- USD/CHF grinds higher at eight-day top amid sluggish session.
- Firmer US data, hawkish Fedspeak propel DXY ahead of Fed Minutes, US CPI.
- Escalating geopolitical, recession fears also underpin US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
- Buyers need confirmation of 75 bps rate hike from FOMC Minutes to keep the reins.
USD/CHF seesaws near 0.9950 during Monday’s inactive Asian session, after a three-day uptrend. That said, the holidays in the US, Japan and Canada restrict the pair’s immediate moves. However, fears of recession and aggressive Fed rate hikes keep the buyers hopeful around one-week high.
The US dollar’s strength is the key force behind the pair’s recent up-moves. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose during the last three days while reversing the previous weekly pullback from the 20-year high as markets priced in the 75 basis points (bps) of a rate hike from the Fed. Behind the hawkish Fed bets could be the firmer US jobs report and upbeat comments from the policymakers that suggest further rate increases before the pause.
The DXY cheered Friday’s jobs report for September as the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose to 265K versus the 250K expected. Also adding strength to the greenback gauge was an unexpected fall in the Unemployment Rate to 3.5% compared to forecasts suggesting no change in the 3.7% prior.
Elsewhere, the recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine tussles, following an explosion that destroyed a part of the bridge in Crimea which is crucial for Russia's war supplies, also propelled the market’s rush to risk safety and favored the US dollar.
On the contrary, concerns that the recession woes could probe the global central banks from hiking the rates at a faster pace challenge the USD/CHF bulls. On the same line could be the cautious sentiment ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and a speech from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan.
Given the hawkish concerns from the Fed and the risk aversion wave, the USD/CHF prices are likely to remain firmer. However, upbeat comments from SNB’s Jordan could trigger the pair’s pullback.
Technical analysis
The higher low and higher high formation join upbeat RSI (14) and bullish MACD signals to suggest a clear upside break of the 0.9965 key hurdle that holds the gate for the USD/CHF pair’s further advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9947
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9761
|Daily SMA50
|0.9677
|Daily SMA100
|0.968
|Daily SMA200
|0.9531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9954
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9877
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9954
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9781
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9906
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9847
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.997
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0047
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD picks demand below 0.6350, downside remains favored ahead of US CPI
The AUD/USD pair has rebounded after slipping below the immediate support of 0.6350 in the Asian session. The outlook of the asset doesn’t seem bullish as the market mood is still in a bad shape. Friday’s upbeat US NFP data extended the DXY’s recovery and sent the S&P500 into the grip of beats.
EUR/USD: Bears chip away at fresh lows, eye 0.9700
EUR/USD bears eye a run to test 0.9700 territory. The price of euro will all depend on the outcome of the US CPI for the main event of this week. For the time being, the euro might find some relief but it needs to break up out of the trendline resistance that has formed on the back of NFP.
Gold rebounds to $1,700 with eyes on US inflation, Fed Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) begins the week on a front foot, bouncing off the 200-SMA support to $1,700 while also keeping the previous pullback from the monthly high amid hawkish Fed bets and geopolitical concerns.
Solana launches the Mesh program for DAOs as SOL price foreshadows a 12% climb
Solana price is assessing the possibility of a bullish breakout to usher in the new week. The competitive smart contracts token has continued to trend north of its support at $30.00, but recently it has been challenging for bulls to clear the seller congestion at $35.00.
Globalists warn Federal Reserve against further rate hikes
Gold and silver markets are kicking off trading for the fourth quarter with a long-awaited rebound, although they are giving back a good chunk of those gains here today on a better-than-expected jobs report and fears of more rate hikes.