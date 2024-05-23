USD/CHF slips below 0.9140 as US Dollar retreats ahead of US preliminary PMI

- USD/CHF edges down as US Dollar drops despite hawkish FOMC minutes.
- Preliminary US Manufacturing and Services PMI are estimated to grown steadily.
- The market sentiment is bullish amid firm Fed rate-cut bets.
The USD/CHF pair dips after facing selling pressure near 0.9140 in Thursday’s European session. The Swiss Franc asset comes under pressure as the US Dollar edges down amid firm speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting. The market sentiment has improved due to firm Fed rate-cut prospects.
S&P 500 futures have posted significant gains in the London session, suggesting a sharp increase in investors’ risk-appetite. US yields have slumped as firm Fed rate-cut bets is an unfavorable scenario for them. 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to 4.42%.
Investors remain confident that the Fed will return to policy normalization in September despite the message from officials in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes was clear that interest rates will remain steady at their current levels until they get greater confidence that inflation will sustainably decline to the desired rate of 2%.
The reason behind strong investors’ confidence on rate cuts is that the commentary from officials was based on stubbornly higher inflation in the first quarter of this year. However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April showed that price pressures declined in line with estimates.
Meanwhile, investors await the US preliminary S&P Global PMI data for May, which will be published at 13:45 GMT. The Manufacturing and Services PMI are forecasted to have remained unchanged at 50.0 and 51.3, respectively.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9136
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.9157
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9096
|Daily SMA50
|0.9058
|Daily SMA100
|0.8883
|Daily SMA200
|0.8879
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9158
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9107
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9103
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8988
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9195
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8998
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9139
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9175
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0850 area after falling toward 1.0800 earlier in the day. The upbeat PMI data from Germany and the EU support the Euro on Thursday as market focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from the US.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 1.2700 in European trading on Thursday. The PMI data from the UK showed that Composite PMI edged lower to 52.8 in May (preliminary) from 54.1 in April, limiting Pound Sterling's gains ahead of key data releases from the US.
Gold stays in negative territory below $2,370
Gold struggles to stage a rebound and trades in negative territory below $2,370 following Wednesday's sharp decline. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.4% and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to stretch higher ahead of US data.
As Ethereum spot ETF approval nears, these altcoins could explode
It is not surprising that altcoins related to Bitcoin saw a major rally post-Bitcoin spot ETF approval. Likewise, tokens closely related to Ether could ride the ETF approval wave. Ethereum Classic, Pepe, Floki and other DeFi tokens could gain momentum as the ETH ETF approval deadline nears.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to persist in May
On Thursday, S&P Global will issue its flash estimates of the United States (US) Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs), a monthly survey of business activity. The survey is separated into services and manufacturing output and aggregated into a single statistic, the Composite PMI.