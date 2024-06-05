USD/CHF seems vulnerable near 0.8900 ahead of US Services PMI

- USD/CHF is prone to more downside due to firm speculation that the Fed will start lowering rates in September.
- The next move in the US Dollar will be guided by the US Services PMI data for May.
- Fears of SNB’s stealth intervention in currency markets have strengthened the Swiss Franc.
The USD/CHF pair finds temporary support near 0.8900 in Wednesday’s Asian session. The outlook of the Swiss Franc asset appears to be vulnerable as the recovery move in the US Dollar (USD) seems stalling amid growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
Market sentiment is positive for risk-perceived assets due to firm Fed rate-cut hopes. S&P 500 futures have posted decent gains in the Asian session. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, consolidates near an almost two-month low of around 104.00.
Traders raise bets in favor of the Fed lowering current interest rates from September as the US economic outlook appears to be losing strength. The perception is based on weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI report and downwardly revised Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
Going forward, investors shift focus to the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for May, which will be published at 12:15 and 14:00 GMT. Economists have forecasted that private employers hired 173K job-seekers, lower than the prior reading of 192K. The Services PMI, which gauges the service sector activity that accounts for the two-third of the economy, is estimated to have returned to expansion. The economic data is seen at 50.5, higher than the former release of 49.4.
On the Swiss front, the Swiss Franc has strength amid expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) could intervene in currency markets to support the Swiss Franc. Swiss exports have become more competitive in global markets due to weak currency, which could deepen fears of upside risks to inflation.
Meanwhile, the Swiss annual and monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew steadily by 1.4% and 0.3% in May. Monthly inflation missed estimates of 0.4%.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.891
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9075
|Daily SMA50
|0.9084
|Daily SMA100
|0.8932
|Daily SMA200
|0.8891
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8973
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8884
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9154
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9002
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8939
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9044
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.0900 early Wednesday amid a modest US Dollar uptick. Fed rate cut bets keep the US bond yields depressed, capping the pair's downside. Wednesday’s key US data might provide some impetus ahead of the ECB on Thursday.
GBP/USD eases toward 1.2750 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains toward 1.2750 in European trading on Wednesday. Resurgent demand for the US Dollar drags the pair lower, despite a better market mood. The focus turns toward the US ADP data and the ISM Services PMI for fresh trading incentives.
Gold rebounds ahead of key US data, will it last?
Gold price is attempting a tepid rebound toward $2,340 early Wednesday, having tested the three-week low of $2,315 a day ago. Attention turns toward the top-tier US ADP jobs and ISM Services PMI data for fresh cues on the US Federal Reserve interest rate outlook.
Reserve Rights Price Prediction: A 25% jump looms
Reserve Rights price is facing a pullback after testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0100. On-chain data suggests that RSR development activity is growing. A daily candlestick close below $0.0057 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dollar traders lock gaze on NFP report
Although the latest CPI data revealed that inflation in the US has resumed its downtrend, Fed officials have been continuously signaling patience about when they may start lowering interest rates.