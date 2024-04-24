USD/CHF Price Analysis: Trades close to six-month high around 0.9150

- USD/CHF oscillates near a six-month high around 0.9150, exhibiting strength ahead of crucial US data.
- The SNB is expected to extend the rate-cut cycle in June.
- The Fed sees the current interest rate policy framework as appropriate.
The USD/CHF pair hovers around the six-month high of 0.9150 in Wednesday’s early American session. The near-term outlook of the Swiss Franc asset remains bullish, with expectations of further escalation in policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB).
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates at their current levels for a longer period, given the strength in the United States labor market and stubbornly higher inflation due to strong consumer spending.
The SNB will reduce interest rates again in the June policy meeting. The SNB kicked off the global rate-cut cycle after lowering borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.5% in the March meeting. The inflation in the Swiss economy has softened below the 2% target from a longer period, allowing the SNB to slice key interest rates further.
Meanwhile, investors await the crucial US Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for March, which will be published on Thursday and Friday. The economic data will impact market expectations for Fed rate cuts, which are currently expected in the September meeting.
USD/CHF trades back-and-forth in a tight range near the crucial resistance of 0.9110, which is plotted from 1 November 2023 high plotted on a daily timeframe. The asset is expected to extend its upside as the upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.9075 suggests an upbeat near-term outlook.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating that a bullish momentum is still active.
Going forward, an upside move above intraday high of 0.9153 will drive the asset towards the round-level support of 0.9200. A breach of the latter will push the asset further to 4 October 2023 high at 0.9232.
In an alternate scenario, fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below the psychological support of 0.9000, which will expose it to March 22 low at 0.8966, followed by March 1 high at 0.8893.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9125
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9077
|Daily SMA50
|0.8936
|Daily SMA100
|0.878
|Daily SMA200
|0.8839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.913
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9087
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9012
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9072
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.873
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0700 after US data
EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.0700 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed a strong increase in Durable Goods Orders, supporting the USD and making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
USD/JPY refreshes 34-year high, attacks 155.00 as intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is renewing a multi-decade high, closing in on 155.00. Traders turn cautious on heightened risks of Japan's FX intervention. Broad US Dollar rebound aids the upside in the major. US Durable Goods data are next on tap.
Gold stays in consolidation above $2,300
Gold finds it difficult to stage a rebound midweek following Monday's sharp decline but manages to hold above $2,300. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the green above 4.6% after US data, not allowing the pair to turn north.
Worldcoin looks set for comeback despite Nvidia’s 22% crash Premium
Worldcoin price is in a better position than last week's and shows signs of a potential comeback. This development occurs amid the sharp decline in the valuation of the popular GPU manufacturer Nvidia.
Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium
While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower – allowing for key data to have its say. This week's US figures are set to shape the Federal Reserve's decision next week – and the Bank of Japan may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration.