USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggles around 200-DMA, six-week-old support amid Russia-led risk-aversion

- USD/CHF remains pressured around key support line, down for the second consecutive day.
- Bearish MACD signal, descending RSI line favor sellers.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside, monthly resistance line is the key.
- Safe-haven appeals of USD and CHF both trouble pair traders amid geopolitical fears emanating from Russia, Ukraine.
USD/CHF stays on the back foot around 0.9180 while printing the least daily moves among the Group of 10 (G10) currency pairs during early Thursday morning in Europe.
The reason could be linked to the traders’ indecision due to the risk-safe status of the US dollar and Swiss Franc (CHF) both. That said, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine recently bolstered the market’s risk-off mood.
Technically, the USD/CHF pair’s sustained trading below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) November 2021 upside joins the bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI, not oversold, to keep sellers hopeful.
However, an upward sloping trend line from January 13, around 0.9168 at the latest, restricts the quote’s immediate declines.
Following that, 0.9140 and the 0.9100 threshold may test the pair bears before directing them to the late 2021 low near 0.9088.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the 61.8% Fibo. level of 0.9196 will need validation from the 0.9200 round figure to direct USD/CHF buyers towards the weekly top near 0.9230.
Though, a descending resistance line from January 31 will challenge the pair bulls afterward, around 0.9240 at the latest.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9178
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.9182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9235
|Daily SMA50
|0.9202
|Daily SMA100
|0.9211
|Daily SMA200
|0.918
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9168
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9188
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9199
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9262
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1250 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
EUR/USD is recovering towards 1.1250, as markets take a pause and digest the latest developments after the Russian military attacked Ukraine. The risk-off market profile will continue to persist, with the Western response eagerly awaited alongside the G7 meeting.
GBP/USD battles 1.3500 as Russia-Ukraine war kicks off
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3500, having fallen like a house of cards after Russia's assault on Ukraine. The official announcement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by NATO pushed the US dollar higher. Investors are dumping risk-perceived assets on heightening the war-like situation in Eastern Ukraine.
Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv
Bitcoin price has significantly declined following media reports of explosions in Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined by 5%.
Russia-Ukraine War: Guide to the next moves in gold, oil, and major currencies Premium
A "special military operation" – these are the words Russian President Putin used to announce his invasion of Ukraine. The incursion has gone well beyond the border region and seems to threaten global peace.