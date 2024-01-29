USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rebounds from 0.8600 amid cautious market mood

- USD/CHF climbs to near 0.8600 as US Dollar recovers amid dismal market mood.
- Investors see first rate-cut from the Fed in May now against prior expectations for March.
- The Fed is expected to maintain status-quo for fourth straight time.
The USD/CHF pair discovers buying interest near the round-level support of 0.8600. The Swiss Franc pair bounces as investors rush for safe-haven assets amid volatility ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy and deepening Middle East tensions.
S&P500 futures remains subdued in the European session, which indicates that investors have sidelined ahead of the Fed policy outcome. The US Dollar Index (DXY) jumps to near the crucial resistance of 103.70. 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 4.10%.
Investors see the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50% for the fourth time in a row. Meanwhile, expectations for rate-cuts by the Fed have shifted to May’s monetary policy meeting from March as policymakers have been warning about the consequences of premature rate-reduction decision that could uplift core price pressures and dampen efforts yet made in bringing them down to near 3.9%.
USD/CHF struggles to advance above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from 3 October 2023 high at 0.9244 to 28 December 2023 low at 0.8333) at 0.8680. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.8620 is providing support to the US Dollar bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted into 40.00-60.00 range from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. Fresh buying momentum would emerge if the asset will shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
Going forward, a decisive break above intraday high of 0.8652 would drive the asset towards the round-level resistance of 0.8700 and January 23 high of 0.8728.
In an alternate scenario, a downside move below the psychological support of 0.8500 will expose the asset to January 5 low at 0.8455, followed by 27 December 2023 low at 0.8408.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8625
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.8641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8575
|Daily SMA50
|0.8646
|Daily SMA100
|0.8833
|Daily SMA200
|0.8856
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8685
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8616
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8728
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8607
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8659
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
