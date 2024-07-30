USD/CHF Price Analysis: Ranges near 0.8850 in countdown to Fed policy

USD/CHF consolidates near 0.8850 with a focus on the Fed policy.

The Fed is expected continue maintaining the status quo.

Investors will also focus on the Swiss CPI for July.

The USD/CHF pair trades in a limited range near 0.8850 in Tuesday’s American session. The Swiss Franc asset consolidates as investors have sidelined with focus on the outcome of Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the eighth time in a row. Therefore, investors will focus on the Fed’s guidance on interest rates. In the monetary policy statement and the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to acknowledge progress in inflation and cooling labor market strength, which would boost expectations that the central bank will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.

Fed policymakers have admitted that recent inflation readings have suggested that price pressures have returned to their path of 2% but refrained from committing a timeframe for it.

The US Dollar (USD) exhibits a sideways performance in countdown to Fed’s interest rate meeting. In today’s session, investors will focus on the United States (US) JOLTS Job Openings data for June, which will be published at 14:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, the next move in the Swiss Franc (CHF) will be influenced by July’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be published on Friday.

USD/CHF trades in a Falling Channel formation, on a four-hour timeframe, in which each pullback move is considered as selling opportunity by market participants. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.8870 continues to act as a major barricade for the US Dollar bulls.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades in a 20.00-60.00 range near 50.00, suggesting that the overall trend is bearish. While the bearish momentum is inactive.

Going forward, a decisive break above the round-level resistance of 0.8900 will unlock the upside towards July 17 high at 0.8945, followed by the psychological resistance of 0.9000.

In an alternate scenario, a downside move below July 25 low at 0.8777 would expose the asset to March 8 low near 0.8730 and the round-level support of 0.8700.

USD/CHF four-hour chart