USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pullback from 50-day EMA shifts focus to weekly support trendline

- USD/CHF slips from a two-week high.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA add to the resistances.
While extending its U-turn from 50-day EMA, USD/CHF drops 0.30% to 0.9583 ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
The pair currently declines towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from November 2019, at 0.9500. However, an upward sloping trend line since March 09, near 0.9470 now, could restrict further downside.
In a case where the bears dominate past-0.9470, 0.9400 and 0.9320 will offer intermediate halts to the pair’s southward trajectory towards the monthly low around 0.9180.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond 50-day EMA level of 0.9650 needs to overcome 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement, close to 0.9700, ahead of confronting 200-day EMA figures surrounding 0.9800.
Should there be a clear run-up past-0.9800, November month highs close to 1.0023 may lure the bulls.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9584
|Today Daily Change
|-28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|0.9612
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9588
|Daily SMA50
|0.9668
|Daily SMA100
|0.9763
|Daily SMA200
|0.9819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9649
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9448
|Previous Weekly High
|1.189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9183
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9525
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9369
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9771
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9892
