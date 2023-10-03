USD/CHF Price Analysis: Holds ground around 0.9200 on soft Swiss inflation data

- USD/CHF receives downward pressure due to the Soft Swiss inflation data.
- Economic indicators suggest bullish momentum in the price movement.
- The major level at September’s high emerges as the immediate barrier, aligned to 0.9250 major level.
USD/CHF traces the upward path on the second day due to the firmer US data and weaker-than-expected Switzerland’s inflation figures. The Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September, increased to 1.7% (YoY) from the previous 1.6% rise, falling short of expectations at 1.8%.
On a monthly basis, inflation dipped to 0.1%, below the market consensus of flat 0.0%. The downbeat data has led to a loss of momentum for the Swiss Franc (CHF) against the US Dollar.
The current upward momentum in the pair suggests a bullish bias, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above the 50 level. The USD/CHF pair trades higher around the 0.9200 psychological level during the European session on Tuesday, followed by September’s high at the 0.9225 level.
A firm break above the level could open the doors for the pair to explore the region around the 0.9250 major level.
On the downside, the psychological level at 0.9150 could act as immediate support aligned with the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9135.
A firm break below the latter could push the USD/CHF pair to navigate the region around 0.9100, following the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9062.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is signaling strength for the Dollar bulls, with the MACD line positioned above the centerline and the signal line. This setup indicates potentially strong momentum in the USD/CHF price movement.
USD/CHF: Daily Chart
USD/CHF: additional important level
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9019
|Daily SMA50
|0.887
|Daily SMA100
|0.89
|Daily SMA200
|0.903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9195
|Previous Daily Low
|0.911
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9131
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
