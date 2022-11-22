- USD/CHF stays depressed after snapping six-day uptrend the previous day.
- Clear break of one-week-old bearish channel, downbeat MACD signals favor sellers.
- 50-SMA, previous resistance line from November 03 challenge immediate downside.
USD/CHF holds lower ground near 0.9515 following the first daily negative in seven.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) pair broke a one-week-old bullish channel the previous day and welcomed the bears. While adding strength to the downside bias are the recently bearish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
However, the 50-SMA level surrounding 0.9495 precedes the resistance-turned-support line from November 03, close to 0.9430 by the press time, to challenge the USD/CHF pair’s immediate declines.
Following that, the 0.9400 round figure and the monthly low surrounding 0.9355 should gain the market’s attention.
On the flip side, the aforementioned channel’s support line acts as an immediate resistance around 0.9530, a break of which could escalate the corrective bounce towards the channel’s top, near 0.9630.
Should the USD/CHF bulls manage to keep the reins, the November 11 swing high surrounding the 0.9900 threshold will be important to watch for the pair’s further upside momentum. If the pair remains firmer past 0.9900, the odds of its run-up towards the monthly high near 1.0150 can’t be ruled out.
Overall, USD/CHF is likely to refresh the monthly low unless rising back beyond the 0.9900 mark.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9515
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78%
|Today daily open
|0.959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9771
|Daily SMA50
|0.9822
|Daily SMA100
|0.9736
|Daily SMA200
|0.9631
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9598
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9533
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9558
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9357
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9508
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9483
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
