USD/CHF pares the biggest daily loss in a week above 0.9200 ahead of FOMC

- USD/CHF licks its wounds near one-week low, picks up bids of late.
- Cautious optimism in the market, led by banking sector headlines, keeps US Dollar buyers hopeful.
- Expectations of SNB’s dovish rate hike also favor USD/CHF bulls.
USD/CHF prints mild gains around 0.9230 as it recovers from the lowest levels in a week heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair consolidates the biggest daily loss in one week ahead of the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
It’s worth noting that the increased optimism joined mixed headlines from Switzerland to weigh on the USD/CHF prices the previous day. However, the pre-Fed anxiety and a light calendar seem to have restricted the quote’s latest moves, allowing traders to pare earlier losses. Additionally allowing the pair to rise are the headlines suggesting the US policymakers’ discussion on ways to surpass Congress to defend the banks, as well as chatters that the First Republic Bank eyes the government’s help.
On Tuesday, market sentiment improved after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, "Treasury, Fed, FDIC actions reduced risk of further bank failures that would have imposed losses on deposit insurance fund." Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg shared the news stating that the “US officials are studying ways they might temporarily expand Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) coverage to all deposits, a move sought by a coalition of banks arguing that it’s needed to head off a potential financial crisis.”
Also important were comments from Dr. Marcel Rohner, Switzerland’s Banking Association Chairman, who said on Tuesday, “credibility in Swiss banking has not been destroyed by the Credit Suisse crisis, but the situation is not good.” Rohner also added, “The Swiss credit supply is not a problem, our banking environment is increasingly competitive.”
Talking about the data, a reduction in the Swiss trade surplus in February joined downbeat Exports and a mild improvement in Imports to suggest a foggy picture of Switzerland’s foreign trade on Tuesday. On the same line, the US Existing Home Sales for February marked a notable jump of 14.5% versus 0.0% expected and -0.7% prior. However, the Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Business Outlook survey gauge dropped to -12.8 in March and tamed the US Dollar-linked optimism afterward.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures remain lackluster around 4,040 despite upbeat Wall Street closing while benchmark US Treasury bond yields struggle to extend a two-day rebound from the lowest levels since September 2022. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields mark a one basis point of downside near 3.60% and 4.18% respectively by the press time.
Moving on, USD/CHF traders should pay attention to developments in the Fed’s dot plot and comments to push back banking turmoil in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. Following that, the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) ability to match the 0.50% rate hike and push back banking sector woes will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A two-week-old descending resistance line, around 0.9275 by the press time, precedes the 100-DMA hurdle of 0.9345 to challenge the USD/CHF buyers. Meanwhile, multiple supports test the Swiss currency pair bears around 0.9140.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9229
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.9224
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9319
|Daily SMA50
|0.926
|Daily SMA100
|0.9352
|Daily SMA200
|0.954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9317
|Previous Daily Low
|0.921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9342
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9072
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9251
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9183
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9291
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9358
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.