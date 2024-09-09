USD/CHF moves above 0.8450 due to decreasing likelihood of an aggressive Fed rate cut

USD/CHF rises as recent US labor data raised uncertainty over the likelihood of an aggressive Fed rate cut in September.

The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that the likelihood of a 50 basis point rate cut has decreased to 29.0%.

Swiss inflation dropped to a five-month low, which has heightened expectations for another SNB rate cut soon.

USD/CHF breaks its four-day losing streak, trading around 0.8470 during the early European hours on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) received support as Friday’s US economic data raised uncertainty over the likelihood of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its September meeting.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are fully anticipating at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting. The likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut has slightly decreased to 29.0%, down from 30.0% a week ago.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee remarked on Friday that Fed officials are starting to align with the broader market's sentiment that a policy rate adjustment by the US central bank is imminent, according to CNBC. FXStreet’s FedTracker, which uses a custom AI model to evaluate Fed officials' speeches on a dovish-to-hawkish scale from 0 to 10, rated Goolsbee's comments as dovish, assigning them a score of 3.2.

On Friday, the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) Foreign Currency Reserves fell to CHF 694 billion in August, down from CHF 704 billion in July. This marks the fourth consecutive decline, suggesting continued intervention by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in currency markets to support the Swiss Franc (CHF).

Switzerland's inflation rate dropped to 1.1% year-on-year in August, a five-month low, down from the previous reading of 1.3% and below the market forecast of 1.2%. This decline has heightened expectations for another potential rate cut by the Swiss National Bank in the near future.