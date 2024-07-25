USD/CHF falls to near 0.8800 due to safe-have flows

USD/CHF declines as safe-haven flows favor the Swiss Franc amid global economic uncertainty.

The PBOC cut the one-year MLF rate to 2.30% from 2.50% on Thursday.

The US Dollar may struggle due to a decline in Treasury yields.

USD/CHF extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 0.8810 during the Asian early European session on Thursday. The Swiss Franc (CHF) gains ground due to safe-haven flows amid uncertainty regarding the global economy.

Negative sentiment in global stock markets affects risk assets, which drives the investors toward safe-haven Swiss Franc. US stock indices have decreased as technology stocks suffered more losses, exacerbated by disappointing quarterly earnings from major US tech companies Tesla and Alphabet. Additionally, Japanese shares hit five-week lows as the decline in technology stocks intensified.

Additionally, concerns about the weak Chinese economy were heightened by an unexpected rate cut from the People's Bank of China (PBoC) on Monday. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), cut the one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate from 2.50% to 2.30% on Thursday. Moreover, the Bank of China, one of the world's largest banks, announced a 10-20 basis points cut in time deposit rates.

The US Dollar may limit its downside as recent US PMI data showed a faster expansion in private-sector activity for July, underscoring the resilience of US growth despite elevated interest rates. This data gives the Federal Reserve (Fed) more leeway to uphold its restrictive policy stance if inflation does not show signs of easing.

Investors are expected to closely monitor the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized (Q2) data on Thursday and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data on Friday. These reports are expected to provide new insights into the economic conditions in the United States.