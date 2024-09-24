USD/CHF edges higher as traders brace for SNB interest rate decision

USD/CHF adds nominal gains as the Swiss Franc is weighed down by uncertainty ahead of the SNB’s policy decision.

The SNB is expected to cut interest rates for the third straight time.

Growing expectations for Fed large rate cuts in November keep the US Dollar under pressure.

The USD/CHF pair is marginally higher to near 0.8480 in Tuesday’s European session. The Swiss Franc asset edges higher as the Swiss Franc (CHF) weakens amid uncertainty ahead of the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) interest rate decision, which will be announced on Thursday.

The SNB is widely anticipated to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 1%. This would be the third straight quarter-to-a-percentage rate cut as inflation in the Swiss economy has been sustained below the bank’s target of 2% since June 2023. In August, the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated further to 1.1%, the lowest from April of this year.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc asset gains despite the US Dollar (USD) retreats as growing concerns over the United States (US) job growth have stoked market expectations for second straight Federal Reserve (Fed) 50 bps interest rate cut in the November meeting. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, declines to 100.80.

“The Federal Reserve to cut rates by another 50 basis points in November, a decision that will largely depend on incoming data, especially the next monthly jobs report,” according to strategists from Citi.

Later this week, investors will pay close attention to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) for August, which will be published on Friday. The US core PCE inflation, a Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is estimated to have accelerated to 2.7% from 2.6% in July.