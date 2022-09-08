USD/CHF drops below 0.9700 despite soaring hawkish Fed bets, US Inflation in focus

Next week, the major trigger will be the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. A decline is expected in the inflationary pressures led by soaring interest rates and declining gasoline prices. For July, the headline CPI landed at 8.5%.

Meanwhile, the DXY is expected to deliver a surprise movement after a hawkish speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. Fed Powell’s O&A at the Cato Institute focused more on bringing price stability to the US economy. The inflation rate of 8.5% is huge and is firmly impacting households. Also, the Fed is prepared for softening demand as higher interest rates will squeeze out liquidity from the economy drastically.

It is worth noting that the decline in the USD/CHF pair is significantly higher than the decline in the mighty US dollar index (DXY). This indicates that the Swiss franc bulls have strengthened extremely amid a decline in Swiss Unemployment Rate data. On Thursday, the Swiss jobless rate landed at 2.1%, lower than expectations and the prior release of 2.2% on a monthly basis.

The USD/CHF pair has displayed a perpendicular fall after surrendering the critical support of 0.9760 on Thursday. The asset has slipped below the round-level support of 0.9700 and is not displaying any sign of bullish reversal yet, therefore more weakness is on cards. The major turned bearish this week after multiple attempts of overstepping the crucial resistance of 0.9860. The downside move is expected to escalate further to near 0.9600.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.