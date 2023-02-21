USD/CHF attempts a break above 0.9280 as risk-off mood solidifies ahead of FOMC minutes

- USD/CHF is aiming to deliver a break above 0.9280 amid the risk aversion theme.
- Rising odds of more rates announcement by the Fed in its March monetary policy meeting are fueling US Treasury yields.
- The Swiss Franc asset has successfully tested the breakout of the downward-sloping trendline placed from 0.9600.
The USD/CHF pair is gathering strength to deliver a break above 0.9280 in the early Asian session. The Swiss franc asset is struggling to deliver more gains despite the risk aversion theme underpinned by the market participants.
An upbeat preliminary United States S&P PMI (Feb) data cleared that the economic activities are getting expansionary again, which could be the result of a rebound in consumer spending. This led to a sheer fall in the risk-perceived assets as expansionary economic activities support a hawkish view from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
S&P500 futures are offering mild gains in the early Tokyo session, however, the overall sentiment is still risk-off. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to extend gains above 103.90, however, the upside looks favored as volatility in the FX domain might remain high ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. Rising odds of more rates announcement by the Fed in its March monetary policy meeting are fueling US treasury yields. The return on 10-year bonds has jumped to near 4%.
On the Swiss Franc front, the commentary from Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Martin Schlegel failed to provide strength to the Swiss franc. SNB Schlegel cited the central bank is "still willing" to be active in the foreign currency markets in pursuing its goal of price stability.
USD/CHF technical outlook
USD/CHF has successfully tested the breakout of the downward-sloping trendline placed from November 21 high around 0.9600 on a four-hour scale. Usually, a successful test of a trendline breakout with an absence of solid downside pressure indicates the strength of bulls and prepares a platform for a confident upside move ahead.
The Swiss Franc asset has confidently shifted its auction above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9245.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is looking to enter into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9277
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.9232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9213
|Daily SMA50
|0.9248
|Daily SMA100
|0.9487
|Daily SMA200
|0.9582
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9265
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9221
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9332
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9138
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9238
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9195
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9169
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
