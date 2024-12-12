USD/CHF advances to near 0.8900 as SNB unexpectedly cuts interest rates by 50 bps

USD/CHF jumps to near 0.8900 as the SNB cuts its key borrowing rates by 50 bps to 0.5% against estimates of a 25 bps interest rate reduction.

SNB Schlegel kept the option of negative interest rates on the table in his last commentary in November.

An expected growth in the US inflation pushes Fed rate cut bets to the threshold.

The USD/CHF pair surges to a fresh two-week high near 0.8900 as Swiss Franc (CHF) dives after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) surprisingly reduces its key borrowing rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 0.5%. This is the fourth straight interest rate cut by the SNB in a row but first larger-than-usual. The SNB was anticipated to reduce interest rates but at a slower pace of 25 bps to 0.75%.

SNB’s rate-cut expectations were based on extremely dovish remarks from SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel at an event in Zurich in late November. "I want to emphasize that lower interest rates, plus negative interest rates, are not excluded from our toolbox," Schlegel said.

Schlegel chose dovish remarks for the interest rate guidance as inflationary pressures in the Swiss economy have remained in their desired range of 0%-2% since June 2023. The Annual Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to 0.6% in October.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades slightly lower as traders have priced in 25 bps interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to 4.25%-4.50% for the policy meeting on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges lower to near 106.50.

Fed dovish bets strengthened after the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, which showed a moderate growth in rental prices. Annual headline and core CPI – which strips off volatile food and energy prices – rose in line with estimates of 2.7% and 3.3%, respectively.