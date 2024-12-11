USD/CAD trades sideways below 1.4200 ahead of US inflation, BoC policy meeting

- USD/CAD trades in a limited range ahead of the US inflation data release and the BoC policy announcement.
- US core CPI is estimated to have grown steadily in November.
- The BoC is expected to cut interest rates by 50 bps to 3.25%.
The USD/CAD pair consolidates in a tight range below the round-level resistance of 1.4200 in the European trading session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair trades sideways as investors await the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November and the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy decision, which are scheduled for the North American session.
Ahead of the US inflation data, the US Dollar (USD) revisits the weekly high after extending the winning streak for the fourth trading day, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) advancing to near 106.70. Market sentiment is slightly cautious as the inflation data would influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) likely interest rate action in the policy meeting on December 18.
Monthly and annual headline inflation are estimated to have grown by 0.3% and 2.7%, respectively, faster than their former readings. The core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – is expected to have risen steadily by 0.3% and 3.3% on month and annually, respectively.
Signs of a slowdown in inflationary pressures could boost dovish Fed bets. On the contrary, hot figures could weaken the same. According to a Reuters poll, 90% of economists expect that there will be a 25-basis points (bps) interest rate reduction by the Fed next week.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) will be influenced by the BoC’s policy meeting in which the central bank is expected to cut interest rates again by 50 bps to 3.25%. This would be the second consecutive outsize interest rate reduction by the BoC as it also cut its key borrowing rates by 50 bps in the October meeting and the fifth in a row. The BoC has already reduced its interest rates by 125 bps this year.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens below 0.6400 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive near 0.6370 after bouncing off a fresh year-to-date low of 0.6336. The dovish stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia drags the Australian Dollar lower. Traders will closely monitor the Australian November labor market data, along with the US PPI data, which are due later on Thursday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 2.7% in November, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold skyrockets as US inflation suggests Fed easing ahead
Gold prices prolonged their uptrend on Wednesday following the release of inflation figures in the United States. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates next week were reaffirmed as the disinflation process evolves, yet at a slower pace.
Ethereum eyes new yearly high as whale and institutional holdings increase
Ethereum is up 6% on Wednesday after bouncing off the support level near $3,550. The spot market shows institutional investors and whales maintained a bullish sentiment, potentially scooping up ETH at lower prices during the recent dip.
BTC faces setback from Microsoft’s rejection
Bitcoin price hovers around $98,400 on Wednesday after declining 4.47% since Monday. Microsoft shareholders rejected the proposal to add Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet on Tuesday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.