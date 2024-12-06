USD/CAD rises to near 1.4040, tracks US Dollar’s action ahead of US NFP data

- USD/CAD moves higher to near 1.4040 as the US Dollar gains ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
- Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 bps in the monetary policy meeting on December 18
- The Canadian economy is estimated to have added fresh 25K workers in November.
The USD/CAD pair gains to near 1.4040 in European trading hours on Friday. The Loonie pair rises as the US Dollar (USD) moves higher ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for November, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, steadies above the immediate support of 105.70.
The labor market data will significantly influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate action in the policy meeting on December 18. Economists expect the US economy to have added fresh 200K workers in November. The Unemployment Rate is seen higher at 4.2% from the former reading of 4.1%.
Higher-than-expected payrolls data would point to improving labor market conditions, which could dampen Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets for the upcoming meeting, given that traders see a 67% chance favoring an interest rate reduction by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. On the contrary, weak employment numbers would boost the same.
Investors will also focus on the US Average Hourly Earnings data, a key measure of wage growth. The wage growth measure is estimated to have grown by 3.9%, slower than 4% in October on a year-on-year basis.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) will also be influenced by the official employment data that will release alongwith the US NFP report. The Canadian employment report is expected to show that that the labor market saw fresh addition of 25K workers, higher than the former release of 14.5K. The Unemployment Rate rose to 6.6% from 6.5%.
Economic Indicator
Net Change in Employment
The Net Change in Employment released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of people in employment in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and indicates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Dec 06, 2024 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 25K
Previous: 14.5K
Source: Statistics Canada
Canada’s labor market statistics tend to have a significant impact on the Canadian dollar, with the Employment Change figure carrying most of the weight. There is a significant correlation between the amount of people working and consumption, which impacts inflation and the Bank of Canada’s rate decisions, in turn moving the C$. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be CAD bullish, with currency markets usually reacting steadily and consistently in response to the publication.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP release
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0600 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar holds ground due to profit-taking and a softer risk tone. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
Gold stays below $2,640 ahead of US NFP report
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce from a one-and-half-week low touched earlier this Friday, though it manages to hold above $2,630. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the November jobs report from the US.
US Nonfarm Payrolls set to show hiring bounced back in November after October’s blip
Economists expect the Employment Report to show that the US economy created 200,000 jobs in November, following a meagre gain of 12K in October due to distortions caused by two hurricanes and the strike at Boeing.
Bitcoin experiences volatility post $100K milestone
Bitcoin rebounds to $97,000 on Friday after a volatile drop to $90,500, following its $100K milestone the day before. Ethereum maintains bullish momentum above key support levels, signaling a potential rally toward $4,000. In contrast, Ripple exhibits bearish tendencies, hinting at further declines.
GBP/USD eases from multi-week high, trades with negative bias below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past three days. BoE Governor predicted four rate cuts in 2025 and weigh on the British Pound. Subdued USD price action could support the pair ahead of the US NFP report.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.