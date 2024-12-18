USD/CAD Price Forecast: Refreshes multi-year high above 1.4300

USD/CAD rises further to near 1.4330 as the Canadian Dollar weakens amid growing risks of inflation undershooting BoC’s target of 2%.

The US Dollar consolidates ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting outcome.

Investors expect the Fed to deliver slightly hawkish remarks on the policy outlook.

The USD/CAD pair posts a fresh more than four-year high around 1.4330 on Wednesday. The Loonie pair extends Tuesday’s rally on Wednesday, which was prompted by softer-than-expected Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November.

The inflation report showed that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 1.9%, slower than estimates and the prior release of 2%. Month-on-month headline inflation remained flat, as expected. In October, the monthly headline CPI rose by 0.4%. Soft inflation data boosted expectations of more outsize interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC). However, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said last week that the central bank will shift to a more gradual policy-easing stance.

Additionally, political uncertainty in Canada has weighed on the Canadian Dollar (CAD). At the beginning of the week, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned after a policy clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) stays in a tight range, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outcome at 20:00 GMT. The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%- 4.50%, with slightly hawkish guidance.

USD/CAD has shown a stalwart rally after a breakout of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern on a weekly timeframe. The upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3900 suggests that the overall trend is bullish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting that a strong upside momentum is intact.

The rally in the Loonie pair could advance to the round-level figure of 1.4400 and the psychological resistance of 1.4500 if the asset breaks above 1.4350.

On the contrary, a downside move below the December 11 low of 1.4120 could drag the asset towards the December 4 high of around 1.4080, followed by the psychological support of 1.4000.

USD/CAD weekly chart