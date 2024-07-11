USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trades in tight range above 1.3600 ahead of US Inflation

USD/CAD stays sideways near 1.3600 with US inflation in focus.

The core CPI is estimated to have grown steadily by 3.4% on monthly as well as annual basis.

Easing Canadian labor market conditions boost BoC’s rate-cut prospects.

The USD/CAD pair consolidates in a tight range above the round-level support of 1.3600 in Thursday’s European session. The Loonie asset turns sideways as investors await the United States (US) consumer inflation data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is expected to show that annual and monthly core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, grew steadily by 3.4% and 0.2%, respectively. Annual headline inflation is estimated to have decelerated to 3.1% from 3.3% in May.

The inflation data will exhibit the strength in the market speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting. Ahead of the US inflation data, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, remains on the backfoot around 105.00.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar is under pressure amid growing speculation that the Bank of Canada (BoE) will deliver subsequent rate cuts. Deteriorating Canadian labor market conditions have boosted expectations of more rate cuts by the BoE.

USD/CAD exhibits a sheer volatility contraction, trading in a limited range of 1.3600-1.3780 for more than two months. A volatility contraction suggests lower volume and small ticks, while a breakout in the same results in wider ticks and heavy volume.

The asset trades below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3663, suggesting that the near-term outlook is bearish.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among market participants.

A decisive breakdown below May 3 low around 1.3600 will expose the asset to April 9 low around 1.3547 and the psychological support of 1.3500.

On the flip side, a fresh buying opportunity would emerge if the asset breaks above June 11 high near 1.3800. This would drive the asset towards April 17 high at 1.3838, followed by 1 November 2023 high at 1.3900.

USD/CAD daily chart