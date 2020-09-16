USD/CAD Price Analysis: Traders jostle within a key territory above 1.3150

- USD/CAD remains chopped between 200-bar SMA and the monthly support line.
- Normal RSI conditions suggest continuation of the sideways moves.
- Sellers can aim for the sub-1.3100 area on the trend line break, key Fibonacci retracements may lure bulls above SMA.
USD/CAD fades bounce off intraday low of 1.3169 around 1.3176 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. In doing so, the quote stays inside the key technical indicators, namely 200-bar SMA and an ascending trend line from September 01, amid the normal RSI conditions.
While the traders are funneling down the breakout points, odds of recovery from the multi-day lows marked during the early-month become high.
As a result, buyers will look for a clear break above the 200-bar SMA level of 1.3193 to aim 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of USD/CAD fall from July 30 to September 01, respectively around 1.3230 and 1.3280.
On the contrary, a downside break of the mentioned support line, at 1.3166 now, will break the 1.3100 threshold to revisit the September 04 low around 1.3045. Though, the monthly bottom close to 1.2995 may question the bears afterward.
All in all, USD/CAD is gradually inching closer to the breakout points and is worth watching with an upside bias.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3177
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3145
|Daily SMA50
|1.3301
|Daily SMA100
|1.3523
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3202
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3135
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.