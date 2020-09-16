USD/CAD Price Analysis: Traders jostle within a key territory above 1.3150

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains chopped between 200-bar SMA and the monthly support line.
  • Normal RSI conditions suggest continuation of the sideways moves.
  • Sellers can aim for the sub-1.3100 area on the trend line break, key Fibonacci retracements may lure bulls above SMA.

USD/CAD fades bounce off intraday low of 1.3169 around 1.3176 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. In doing so, the quote stays inside the key technical indicators, namely 200-bar SMA and an ascending trend line from September 01, amid the normal RSI conditions.

While the traders are funneling down the breakout points, odds of recovery from the multi-day lows marked during the early-month become high.

As a result, buyers will look for a clear break above the 200-bar SMA level of 1.3193 to aim 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of USD/CAD fall from July 30 to September 01, respectively around 1.3230 and 1.3280.

On the contrary, a downside break of the mentioned support line, at 1.3166 now, will break the 1.3100 threshold to revisit the September 04 low around 1.3045. Though, the monthly bottom close to 1.2995 may question the bears afterward.

All in all, USD/CAD is gradually inching closer to the breakout points and is worth watching with an upside bias.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3177
Today Daily Change -9 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 1.3186
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3145
Daily SMA50 1.3301
Daily SMA100 1.3523
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3202
Previous Daily Low 1.3135
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3177
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3107
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3242
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3282

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700

NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700

NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve

XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve

XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.

Gold News

USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility

USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility

USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly. 

USD/JPY News

WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover

WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover

WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures