USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rises to near 1.3750 nearing lower boundary of rising channel

- USD/CAD could test the lower boundary of the rising channel, potentially rebounding to re-enter the rising channel.
- A break below the 50 level on the 14-day RSI could indicate the emergence of a bearish bias.
- The pair may find immediate support at the psychological level of 1.3700 and the 21-day EMA of 1.3697 level.
USD/CAD breaks its three-day losing streak, trading around 1.3730 during the European session on Thursday. Analysis of the daily chart suggests a weakening bullish bias for the USD/CAD pair, as it has broken below the rising channel pattern. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still positioned slightly above the 50 level. Further movement may give a clear directional indication.
Additionally, the momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests a bullish trend for the pair as the MACD line is positioned above the centerline, it shows divergence above the signal line.
The USD/CAD pair may test the lower boundary of the rising channel around the level of 1.3760, followed by the key barrier at the psychological level of 1.3800. A return to the rising channel could reinforce the bullish bias and support the pair to explore the region April’s high of 1.3846.
A break above the latter could lead the USD/CAD pair to approach the upper threshold of the rising channel around the level of 1.3870.
On the downside, the USD/CAD pair could find immediate support at the psychological level of 1.3700, aligned with the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.3697 level. A break below this level could exert pressure on the pair to navigate the region of the throwback support at 1.3590.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3724
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3679
|Daily SMA50
|1.3685
|Daily SMA100
|1.3598
|Daily SMA200
|1.358
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3761
|Previous Daily Low
|1.368
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3768
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0800 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair trades with caution amid a risk-off market mood and broad US Dollar recovery. Focus shifts to US PPI data.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2800, US PPI data in focus
GBP/USD has recovered losses to trade near 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday. Despite a risk-aversion market environment and the overnight strength in the US Dollar, the pair seems resilient heading into the US PPI inflation data.
Gold price faces some selling pressure amid hawkish Fed, modest USD strength
Gold price meets with a fresh supply during the early European session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to a fresh weekly peak, around the $2,341-2,342 region touched the previous day.
GMT price poised for a 10% rally as technical indicators signal bullish momentum
GMT price surged beyond the confines of its downward channel pattern, buoyed by a bullish divergence indicated by both the Relative Strength Index and the Awesome Oscillator, potentially paving the way for an upward rally.
Fed review: We still see cuts starting in September
The FOMC’s June meeting provided markets with very few new forward-looking signals. Inflation and policy rate expectations were revised modestly higher for this year, but Powell noted that the change was largely a backward-looking reaction to the ‘pause in progress’ seen in Q1 inflation data.