USD/CAD Price Analysis: Regains 1.3300 amid fresh US-Canada tussle

  • USD/CAD extends previous day’s gains as US and Canada jostle over Aluminum tariffs.
  • A short-term ascending trend channel keeps the buyers hopeful.
  • 100-HMA adds strength to the channel’s resistance line.

USD/CAD rises to 1.3321, up 0.16% on a day, during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair bounced off the lowest since February on Thursday. However, it’s the US announcement of re-imposing aluminum tariffs on Canada that favors the pair’s recent upside.

While portraying the same, the loonie pair follows and ascending trend channel formation that directs the bulls towards 1.3335/40 area comprising the channel’s upper line and 100-HMA.

If bulls manage to keep the upside beyond 1.3340, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 03-05 upside near 1.3370 can offer an intermediate halt during the rise to 1.3420.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.3285 mark including the channel’s support and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could again attack February month’s low of 1.3202.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.332
Today Daily Change 53 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.40%
Today daily open 1.3267
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3459
Daily SMA50 1.3524
Daily SMA100 1.3795
Daily SMA200 1.3528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3331
Previous Daily Low 1.3234
Previous Weekly High 1.346
Previous Weekly Low 1.3331
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3321
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3374
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3418

 

 

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7250 post-RBA SoMP

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7250 post-RBA SoMP

AUD/USD is off the 1.5-year highs and trades in the red above 0.7200 after RBA Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) underscored economic recovery concerns. Broad US dollar rebound amid risk-off market mood and US-China tensions also add to the weight on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Backs off from record highs hit in early Asia

Gold: Backs off from record highs hit in early Asia

Gold has pulled back from the record high of $2,075. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of both the relative strength index and the stochastic indicator. Daily chart indicators, too, are reporting overbought conditions. 

Gold News

USD/JPY: Depressed near 105.50 as risk dwindles ahead of US NFP

USD/JPY: Depressed near 105.50 as risk dwindles ahead of US NFP

USD/JPY struggles for a clear direction after flashing three days of losses. US Senators fall apart in stimulus talks, pushed to ignore August vacation. Washington-Ottawa trade tussle, virus woes add to the risk-off mood.

USD/JPY News

Non-Farm Payrolls complicated by coronavirus and confusing data, dollar, gold implications

Non-Farm Payrolls complicated by coronavirus and confusing data, dollar, gold implications

Are Non-Farm Payrolls expectations too high or too low? The resurgence of coronavirus, confusing leading indicators, and other factors complicate calculations. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph ...

WTI: Consolidates gains above $42.00 as MACD flirts with bears

WTI: Consolidates gains above $42.00 as MACD flirts with bears

WTI struggles to keep the previous day’s bounce from $41.80. The black gold snapped four-day winning streak the previous day before taking a U-turn from $41.80.

Oil News

