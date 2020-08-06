Canadian deputy PM Freeland: US tariffs on Canadian aluminium products are 'unwarranted' and unacceptable

Following this news, US Pres. Trump to announce 10% tariff on some Canadian aluminium, the Canadian deputy PM Freeland has said that the US tariffs on Canadian aluminium products are 'unwarranted and unacceptable and states that the nation intends to swiftly impose dollar-for-dollar countermeasures.
Market implications
The Canadian dollar is likely to come under pressure while this story dominates, just at a time when the trade data was starting to reflect that the business conditions for trade were improving.
15-min chart Bulls supported by trendline
Upside moves in on critical levels of resistance
Fibonaccis bring resistance into perspective
There are a series of upside targets to be mindful of, namely the 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Fibs that all have a confluence with key structure.
However, considering the positioning data in the USD, the CAD, based on these fundamentals could well be where investors seek to offload their exposure to overall short conditions.
This makes for a heavily bullish prospect for funds which will bring the early July lows into focus.
For the near term, at least, the 50% Fib is compelling, 1.3340s, ahead of 1.3370 and the 61.8% target if the late July bottoms give out.
However, it is Nonfarm, Payrolls day today, which likely means geopolitics will have to take a back seat, for now.
More on this here: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Hints point to an awful July
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
