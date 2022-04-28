- USD/CAD bears moving in for the kill as US dollar strength is faded into month-end.
- The bears are eyeing the downside market structures for the coming days/week.
As per the prior analysis, USD/CAD Price Analysis: The end of the rally is nigh according to market structure, despite a surge higher in the greenback to 20-year highs, the bears are growling back and a bearish outlook persists for the pair as follows:
The monthly outlook is bearish given the wicks and the weekly chart still shows hidden divergence despite the higher high printed since Wednesday's analysis.
USD/CAD weekly chart
With that being illustrated, there is still time to go for the weekly close, so, theoretically, that really needs to be discounted until the close but is worth some consideration nonetheless.
USD/CAD daily chart
The current price action is leaving the prospects of a bearish engulfing daily close following the prior day's doji. This is regarded as bearish and a prelude for the next days. There are expectations of a correction to test the 1.2770s, and then potentially as deep as a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement below 1.2750.
1.2650 comes thereafter but the point of control of where the majority of business was transacted for the month of April is much lower, down to the neckline of the W-formation at 1.2611.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
