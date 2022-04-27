- USD/CAD could be about to turn and eyes are on the downside.
- Bearish engulfing close to confirm the prospects of a move towards the 38.2% and 50% ratios.
USD/CAD has continued to rally despite what some might perceive to be overextended conditions. The question traders are asking is whether this is now the top?
The US dollar is on fire due to fundamentals yet commodities could be on the verge of a move higher which would lend support to CAD.
Either way, from a technical standpoint, we can assess the price action and multi time frame market structures to determine the probabilities of whether this is, at least, a meanwhile top.
The following analysis will illustrate that USD/CAD's market structure and price action are turning bearish.
USD/CAD monthly chart
The monthly time frame shows multiple failures below resistance and while there is scope for a push to 1.30 the figure, given the strength of April's candle, it is probable that there will need to be a retracement in the coming days before the next push higher.
USD/CAD weekly chart
We could have some hidden bearish divergence on the weekly time frame if the price forms a lower high for the week and the daily chart could give us some clues.
USD/CAD daily chart
The price could be forming a daily doji and the bears will be looking for this to be followed by a bearish engulfing close on Thursday to confirm the prospects of a move towards the 38.2% and 50% ratios along the Fibonacci scale that have a confluence with the prior structures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.