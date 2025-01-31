USD/CAD jumps to near 1.4550 as Donald Trump is poised to impose tariffs on Canada

USD/CAD gains sharply to near 1.4550 as the USD refreshes weekly high on Trump’s tariff threats.

The Canadian Dollar weakens as US Donald Trump is poised to impose 25% tariffs on Canada on February 1.

The Fed has stated that it has frozen monetary policy adjustments until it sees some progress in inflation or weakness in the labor market.

The USD/CAD pair climbs to near 1.4550 in Friday’s North American session. The Loonie pair strengthens as investors continue to dump the Canadian Dollar (CAD) amid worries that United States (US) President Donald Trump is poised to slap hefty tariffs on Canada on February 1. Such a scenario will weaken the Canadian economic outlook, given that 75% of total exports from Canada are bought by the US.

On Thursday, Donald Trump reiterated his intensions of imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Trump had been accusing Canada and Mexico of allowing illegal immigrants and the deadly opioid fentanyl to enter the US economy.

On Wednesday, Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem said "A long-lasting and broad-based trade conflict would badly hurt economic activity in Canada." His comments came after the policy decision in which the central bank reduced its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3% to overcome deepening risks of inflation undershooting their target of 2%

Trump’s tariffs on Canada could result in a stagflation in the economy. Market experts view tariffs as inflationary for Canada as business owners would shift to lower operating capacity, which will result in higher layoffs. Lower productivity will also result in higher costs, which would boost price pressures. The scenario would be discomforting for the BoC.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) performs strongly as Trump’s tariff threats have improved its safe-haven appeal. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh weekly high near 108.40.

Market participants believe that Trump’s tariffs will be inflationary for the US economy, which will allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to remain on standby. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell guided a cautious approach on interest rates, saying that monetary policy adjustments will become appropriate only when the committee will see “real progress on inflation or at least some weakness in the labor market”.