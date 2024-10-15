USD/CAD hovers around 1.3800, highest since August 6 as traders look to Canadian CPI report

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The aforementioned factors, to a larger extent, overshadow Friday's upbeat Canadian jobs data, which forced investors to pare bets for a larger rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC). Traders now look forward to the release of the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures, due later during the North American session. This, along with the Empire State Manufacturing Index and Fedspeak, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, a report on Monday suggested that Israel will not attack Iran’s oil and nuclear facilities. Moreover, a fall in China's oil imports for the fifth straight month raised concerns about weak demand in the world's top importer. Adding to this, OPEC lowered its 2024 and 2025 global oil demand forecasts. This leads to a further decline in Crude Oil prices, which undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and lends additional support to the USD/CAD pair.

The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a two-month high amid expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and bets for a regular 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in November. This assists the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold steady above the 4% mark and continues to offer some support to the buck, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the USD/CAD pair higher for the tenth straight day.

The USD/CAD pair trades near its highest level since August 6 during the Asian session on Tuesday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3800 round-figure mark.

