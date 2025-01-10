USD/CAD extends winning streak ahead of US-Canada labor market data

- USD/CAD edges higher slightly above 1.4400 with US-Canada employment data in focus.
- The uncertainty over Trump’s policies continues to keep the USD on the frontfoot.
- The labor growth in Canada is estimated to have slowed significantly in December.
The USD/CAD pair extends its winning spree for the fourth trading session on Friday ahead of the official employment of the United States (US) and Canada for December. The Loonie pair ticks higher slightly above 1.4400 as the US Dollar (USD) edges up, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) staying above the key support of 109.00.
The overall performance of the US Dollar has remained firm for a few weeks as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have become concerned over upside risks to inflation remaining persistent due to potential tariff and immigration policies under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
In Friday’s session, investors will pay close attention to the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data as it will influence market expectations for the monetary policy outlook.
According to market estimates, the US economy added 160K new workers in December, lower than 227K in November. The Unemployment Rate is expected to have remained steady at 4.2%. Signs of a slowdown in the labor demand would force traders to pare bets supporting the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. On the contrary, strong numbers would boost the same.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) will also be influenced by the official employment data. Market participants expect the pace of hiring in December to be half of what had been recorded for November. The Canadian economy witnessed a fresh addition of 25K workers in December against 50.5K in November. The Unemployment Rate is seen accelerating to 6.9% from 6.8%. Signs of a slowdown in the labor demand would boost expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will continue easing the monetary policy at a larger-than-usual pace of 50 basis points (bps).
Economic Indicator
Net Change in Employment
The Net Change in Employment released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of people in employment in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and indicates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jan 10, 2025 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 25K
Previous: 50.5K
Source: Statistics Canada
Canada’s labor market statistics tend to have a significant impact on the Canadian dollar, with the Employment Change figure carrying most of the weight. There is a significant correlation between the amount of people working and consumption, which impacts inflation and the Bank of Canada’s rate decisions, in turn moving the C$. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be CAD bullish, with currency markets usually reacting steadily and consistently in response to the publication.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below 1.0300 after strong US jobs report
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0300 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat jobs report, which showed an increase of 256,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, and forces the pair to stay on the back foot heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2200 on broad USD demand
GBP/USD extends its weekly slide and trades at its weakest level since November 2023 below 1.2250. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 256,000 in December, fuelling a US Dollar rally and weighing on the pair.
Gold ignores upbeat US data, trades above $2,680
Following a drop toward $2,660 with the immediate reaction to strong US employment data for December, Gold regained its traction and climbed above $2,680. The risk-averse market atmosphere seems to be supporting XAU/USD despite renewed USD strength.
Sui bulls eyes for a new all-time high of $6.35
Sui price recovers most of its weekly losses and trades around $5.06 at the time of writing on Friday. On-chain metrics hint at a rally ahead as SUI’s long-to-short ratio reaches the highest level in over a month, and open interest is also rising.
Think ahead: Mixed inflation data
Core CPI data from the US next week could ease concerns about prolonged elevated inflation while in Central and Eastern Europe, inflation readings look set to remain high.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.