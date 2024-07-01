USD/CAD extends upside as US Dollar recovers ahead of US Manufacturing PMI

- USD/CAD rises further to 1.3700 as the US Dollar bounces back with US ISM Manufacturing PMI in focus.
- An expected decline in the US core PCE inflation boosts Fed rate-cut hopes.
- Higher-than-expected increase in Canadian inflation eases hopes of BoC’s back-to-back rate cuts.
The USD/CAD pair extends its upside to near the round-level resistance of 1.3700 in Monday’s New York session. The Loonie asset strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) recovers more than half of its intraday losses after posting a fresh three-day low near 105.40.
Market sentiment remains positive as investors expect that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting. S&P 500 futures post significant gains in European trading hours. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, bounces back to near 105.75. 10-year US Treasury yields jump to near 4.45%.
The expectations for Fed rate cuts in September were boosted by soft United States (US) core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for May. Annual core PCE data, which is Fed’s preferred inflation measure, grew at a slower pace of 2.6%, as expected, from the prior release of 2.8%.
On the economic front, investors await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. The PMI report is expected to show that output in the manufacturing sector improved to 49.0 from the prior release of 48.7 but remained below the 50.0 threshold.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar weakens despite hotter-than-expected inflation data for May eased expectations of subsequent rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC). The BoC began its rate-cutting cycle from June.
Economic Indicator
ISM Manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US manufacturing sector. The indicator is obtained from a survey of manufacturing supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that factory activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Next release: Mon Jul 01, 2024 14:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 49.1
Previous: 48.7
Source: Institute for Supply Management
The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides a reliable outlook on the state of the US manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 suggests that the business activity expanded during the survey period and vice versa. PMIs are considered to be leading indicators and could signal a shift in the economic cycle. Stronger-than-expected prints usually have a positive impact on the USD. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are watched closely as they shine a light on the labour market and inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0750 after German inflation data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory at around 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Monday. The data from Germany showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 2.2% in June, limiting the Euro's gains. Investors await US Manufacturing PMI data.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 ahead of US data
Following a bullish opening to the week, GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades in a tight range above 1.2650. The ISM Manufacturing PMI data for June will be featured in the US economic calendar on Monday.
Gold stabilizes above $2,330 as markets await US data
Gold clings to modest daily gains and fluctuates above $2,330 on the first trading day of the week. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays near 4.4% following last week's rally, limiting XAU/USD's upside ahead of US data.
Bitcoin trades above $62,000 on positive on-chain metrics
Bitcoin price is breaking above the falling wedge pattern on Monday and trades 1% up at the $63,400 level. On-chain data shows a decline in miners' selling activity, positive funding rates, and increasing open interest, suggesting potential price gains in the coming days.
Nine fundamentals for the week: Elections, Powell, and the build-up to Nonfarm Payrolls set the tone Premium
Will populists take over? In the UK, the answer is most likely no, but France poses risks to markets. Politics adds spice to an already busy kickoff of the second half of 2024. Here is the preview for this week’s major events.