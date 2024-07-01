USD/CAD extends upside as US Dollar recovers ahead of US Manufacturing PMI

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides a reliable outlook on the state of the US manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 suggests that the business activity expanded during the survey period and vice versa. PMIs are considered to be leading indicators and could signal a shift in the economic cycle. Stronger-than-expected prints usually have a positive impact on the USD. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are watched closely as they shine a light on the labour market and inflation.

On the economic front, investors await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. The PMI report is expected to show that output in the manufacturing sector improved to 49.0 from the prior release of 48.7 but remained below the 50.0 threshold.

The expectations for Fed rate cuts in September were boosted by soft United States (US) core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for May. Annual core PCE data, which is Fed’s preferred inflation measure, grew at a slower pace of 2.6%, as expected, from the prior release of 2.8%.

Market sentiment remains positive as investors expect that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting. S&P 500 futures post significant gains in European trading hours. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, bounces back to near 105.75. 10-year US Treasury yields jump to near 4.45%.

The USD/CAD pair extends its upside to near the round-level resistance of 1.3700 in Monday’s New York session. The Loonie asset strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) recovers more than half of its intraday losses after posting a fresh three-day low near 105.40.

