USD/CAD extends downside to 1.3670 with focus on BoC’s Macklem speech

- USD/CAD declines further to 1.3670 ahead of BoC’s Macklem speech.
- Canadian annual headline CPI is estimated to have declined to 2.6%.
- Fed policymakers want to see inflation declining for months before shifting to rate cuts.
The USD/CAD pair extends its losing streak for the seventh trading session on Monday. The Loonie asset weakens as the US Dollar Index (DXY) corrects to near 105.66 after failing to extend upside above the crucial resistance of 106.00. The US Dollar (USD) drops as investors shift to risk-perceived assets amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver two rate cuts this year.
S&P 500 futures have posted decent gains in the European session, exhibiting a higher risk appetite of investors. 10-year US Treasury yields edge down to 4.25%.
Contrary to market expectations, Fed policymakers signalled in latest interest rate projections that there will be only one rate-cut this year. The Fed continues to reiterate the same despite May’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that price pressured eased more than expected.
Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Friday that he wants more conviction before moving on rate cuts. Fed officials would get more conviction after seeing inflation declining for months.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar strengthens even though investors expect that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will deliver subsequent rate cuts. For more clarity on the interest rate outlook, investors will look to the speech from BoC Governor Tiff Macklem, which is scheduled at 17:00 GMT.
This week, investors will also focus on the Canadian CPI report for May, which will be published on Tuesday. Annual headline CPI is expected to have decelerated to 2.6% from 2.7% in April.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3671
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3699
|Daily SMA50
|1.3696
|Daily SMA100
|1.3618
|Daily SMA200
|1.3585
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3719
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3675
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3764
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3675
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3692
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3761
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 despite weak German sentiment data
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0700 in the European session on Monday. The data from Germany showed that the ISO Business Climate Index declined to 88.6 in June from 89.3 in May, failing to deter the Euro's upside. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.2650 on renewed US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2650 in the European session on Monday. BoE-Fed policy divergence keeps the Pound undermined while stabilizing risk tone weighs down on the US Dollar. The focus shifts to speeches from Fed policymakers amid a data-quiet UK and US calendar.
Gold price bounces back amid US yields decline as Fed could deliver two rate cuts
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts bids near $2,315 in Monday’s European session as US bond yields edge down amid firm speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver two rate cuts this year.
Pepe poised for 20% crash
Pepe price breaks below the ascending trendline support on Sunday, suggesting a bearish move. On-chain data suggests that PEPE’s active addresses are decreasing, signaling lower demand for the network.
Three things to watch this week: Key elections and inflation data
This week we have some key elections in France and the UK, and we get inflation data from the US and major European economies that will determine the course of interest rates in the coming months.