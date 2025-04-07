Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has been named a strategic advisor to Pakistan's Crypto Council.

CZ will provide crypto guidance on regulation, infrastructure and education to the Pakistani government.

CZ previously signed a memorandum with the Kyrgyz Republic to help the country develop its crypto ecosystem.

The Pakistan Crypto Council appointed Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) as a strategic advisor on Monday to provide guidance on crypto infrastructure, education and adoption for the Pakistani government and private companies.

Pakistan government appoints CZ as strategic advisor

Binance co-founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao will serve as a strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), signaling a notable step in the country's engagement with global crypto leadership. The news was first reported by a Pakistani local media outlet .

The appointment came during a meeting with key government figures, including Pakistan Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the heads of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and State Bank and other top officials.

As a strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council, CZ will reportedly play a role in shaping the country's crypto future through regulatory frameworks, infrastructure development, education and broader digital asset adoption. He will also collaborate with the government and private sectors to help build a crypto ecosystem in Pakistan that complies with the country's standards.

"The opportunity to leverage Web3 for financial freedom and economic empowerment in Pakistan is unlike anywhere else. 60% of our population is under 30 and the country is one of the top five globally with the highest concentration of Web3 developers and innovators," Jawad Ashraf, CEO of Vanar Chain, told FXStreet. "The launch of the Pakistan Crypto Council — and CZ's involvement — will therefore be a game-changer for the country's digital transformation," he added. Vanar Chain is a partner of the Pakistan Blockchain Institute.

CZ had previously mentioned that he has been working with a few governments to establish clear regulatory frameworks for crypto.

I officially and unofficially advise a few governments on their crypto regulatory frameworks and blockchain solutions for gov efficiency, expanding blockchain to more than trading. I find this work extremely meaningful. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) April 3, 2025

CZ also recently partnered with the Kyrgyz Republic by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the country's National Investment Agency (NIA). The partnership seeks to advance Kyrgyzstan's digital future by fostering the growth of its cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. This includes offering consulting services, sharing technical knowledge and launching educational programs to raise crypto awareness.