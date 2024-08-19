USD/CAD drops to over one-month low, holds just above mid-1.3600s amid weaker USD

- USD/CAD drifts lower for the second straight day amid the prevalent USD selling bias.
- Dovish Fed expectations, along with a positive risk tone, continue to weigh on the buck.
- A modest downtick in Oil prices could undermine the Loonie and help limit deeper losses.
The USD/CAD pair extends last week's breakdown momentum through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Monday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to over a one-month low, around the 1.3665-1.3660 area, during the Asian session and is sponsored by the bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, drops back closer to its lowest level since January touched earlier this month amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start its rate-cutting cycle in September. The expectations were reinforced by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly's remarks, saying that the US central bank needs to take a gradual approach to lowering borrowing costs. This overshadowed the fact that the University of Michigan’s preliminary US Consumer Sentiment Index improved for the first time after four months and rose to 67.8 in August.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets turns out to be another factor denting demand for the safe-haven buck, which, in turn, is seen exerting pressure on the USD/CAD pair. The ongoing decline could further be attributed to some technical selling following last week's breakdown and the subsequent rejection near the 50-day SMA pivotal support-turned-resistance. That said, a softer tone around Crude Oil prices could undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and hold back traders from placing fresh bearish bets ahead of this week's data/central bank event risk.
The latest Canadian consumer inflation figures are due for release on Tuesday, which will be followed by the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. Apart from this, investors will closely scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium for fresh cues about the central bank's policy path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. Furthermore, geopolitical developments in the Middle East, which tend to drive Crude Oil prices, should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair and determine the next leg of a directional move.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -
Previous: 2.7%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits YTD high at 1.1050 amid better mood, weak US Dollar
EUR/USD is sitting at year-to-date (YTH) highs near 1.1050 in the European session on Monday. The softer US Dollar, amid heightening Fed rate cut expectations, upbeat risk tone and USD/JPY sell-off, underpins the pair. The focus stays on Fedspeak, in the face of a data-sparse calendar.
USD/JPY extends correction toward 145.00 amid Fed-BoJ policy divergence
USD/JPY is extending declines toward 145.00 in the European morning on Monday. The pair remains heavy, as divergent policy outlooks between the Fed and the BoJ come to the fore ahead of the Fed Minutes and Powell's speech due later this week.
Gold price extends sideways consolidative price move around $2,500, bullish bias remains
Gold price remains on the defensive through the early European session on Monday, albeit manages to hold above the $2,500 mark and remain well within the striking distance of the record peak.
Bitcoin price consolidates between $57,000 and $62,000 range
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are likely to decline after failing to surpass their respective key resistance levels, whereas Ripple is showing stability around the daily support level of $0.544, indicating the potential for a recovery.
Jackson Hole, Fed minutes and PMI
S&P 500 consolidated sharp Thursday‘s gains called, with still bullish bias. Yet another intraday dip was bought, and we‘re heading to a tighter range week marked by manufacturing and services PMI with Jackson Hole.