US Treasury Department, Fed unveil action plan on Silicon Valley Bank fallout

“Taking decisive actions to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” said the US Treasury Department and Federal Reserve (Fed) in joint statements on the action plan to defend the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
Key quotes
Boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary Yellen approved actions enabling the fdic to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank.
No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.
We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for signature bank, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority.
All depositors of this institution will be made whole.
Signature shareholders and certain unsecured debt holders will not be protected.
Signature senior management has been removed.
The Federal Reserve board on Sunday announced it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors.
Banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation.
Any signature bank losses to the deposit insurance fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks.
Fed will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks can meet depositors' needs.
To provide liquidity to US depository institutions, each Federal Reserve Bank would make advances to eligible borrowers, taking as collateral certain types of securities
Treasury department, using the exchange stabilization fund, would provide $25 billion as credit protection to the federal reserve banks in connection with bank term funding program.
Today's actions demonstrate US commitment to take 'necessary steps' to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe.
Eligible collateral includes any collateral eligible for purchase by the federal reservebanks in open market operations.
Rate for term advances will be the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points; The rate will be fixed for the term of the advance on the day the advance is made.
Collateral valuation will be par value; margin will be 100% of par value.
Advances can be requested under the program until at least March 11, 2024.
Advances made under the program are made with recourse beyond the pledged collateral to the eligible borrower.
Market sentiment improves
With the US authorities are in action mode to defend the world’s largest economy from another financial crisis, the market’s risk appetite improved after a disappointment on Friday.
Also read: Source: US marshalling 'material action' to stem SVB fallout – Reuters
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD marches towards 0.6650 as fears from SVB abate, Aussie employment, US inflation eyed
AUD/USD portrays the market’s risk-on mood as it prints the biggest daily gains in more than a month, rising 0.90% intraday to refresh daily tops near 0.6635 during early Monday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD gaps up as US Dollar gets shunned in the open
EUR/USD has opened with a large gap in the open and is trading around 1.0680 after closing on Friday at 1.0639 after a mixed Nonfarm Payrolls report triggered a sell-off in the US Dollar. Bulls in the market at the open.
Gold bulls eye United States inflation, efforts to tame Silicon Valley Bank risk
Gold pares the daily gains as it retreats from the highest levels in five weeks, marked earlier in the day. The precious metal struggles to extend the previous two-week uptrend as the United States Treasury Department and Federal Reserve (Fed) take actions on defend the financial market crisis risk emanating from Silicon Valley Bank.
Bitcoin price makes comeback above $20,000 after $422 million in BTC options were liquidated
Bitcoin price suffered a drawdown in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. BTC dropped to a five-week low, nosediving below the psychological barrier of $20,000.
The Week Ahead - US CPI, ECB rate meeting, FedEx and Deliveroo results
With the Federal Reserve in a blackout period ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting, there has been much discussion over whether the Fed got it right when they downshifted their rate hiking cycle in February when they raised rates by 25bps, following on from a similar slowdown in December of 50bps.