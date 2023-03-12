Source: US marshalling 'material action' to stem SVB fallout – Reuters

US authorities were preparing "material action" on Sunday to shore up deposits in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and try to stem any broader financial fallout from the sudden collapse of the tech startup-focused lender, mentioned Reuters while relying on anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Elsewhere, Bloomberg also cites people familiar with the matter to mention that the US Federal Reserve is considering easing the terms for banks to access its discount window to prevent another collapse similar to Silicon Valley Bank.
Further, Mint reports that the US Federal Reserve will hold a closed-door emergency meeting on Monday of the Board of Governors amid the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank. The news also adds, “According to a statement released by Fed it will review and determine the advance and discount rates to be charged by the Federal Reserve Banks during the meeting.”
Key quotes
Biden administration officials worked through the weekend to assess the impact of SVB Financial Group's Friday failure, with a particular eye on the venture capital sector and regional banks, the sources said.
Details of an announcement expected on Sunday were not immediately available, but one of the sources said the Federal Reserve could take action similar to what it did to keep banks operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. authorities are considering safeguarding all uninsured deposits at SVB, weighing an intervention to prevent what they fear would be panic in the country's financial system, the Washington Post reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
Officials at the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation discussed the idea this weekend, the report said.
CNBC reported that the Fed and the FDIC are discussing two different facilities to manage the fallout from the closure of SVB if no buyer materializes.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was working with banking regulators to respond after SVB became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.
As fears deepened of a broader fallout across the U.S. regional banking sector and beyond, Yellen said she was working to protect depositors, but ruled out a bailout.
Market implications
The SVB fallout shocked global markets and propelled risk-off mood on Friday, drowning the US Treasury bond yields and weighing on the US Dollar. Hence, any positive development on the front can help the US Dollar to regain its upside bias.
Also read: Forex Today: DXY ends week flat after Powell and NFP, ahead of US CPI; Wall Street plunges
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD marches towards 0.6650 as fears from SVB abate, Aussie employment, US inflation eyed
AUD/USD portrays the market’s risk-on mood as it prints the biggest daily gains in more than a month, rising 0.90% intraday to refresh daily tops near 0.6635 during early Monday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD gaps up as US Dollar gets shunned in the open
EUR/USD has opened with a large gap in the open and is trading around 1.0680 after closing on Friday at 1.0639 after a mixed Nonfarm Payrolls report triggered a sell-off in the US Dollar. Bulls in the market at the open.
Gold bulls eye United States inflation, efforts to tame Silicon Valley Bank risk
Gold pares the daily gains as it retreats from the highest levels in five weeks, marked earlier in the day. The precious metal struggles to extend the previous two-week uptrend as the United States Treasury Department and Federal Reserve (Fed) take actions on defend the financial market crisis risk emanating from Silicon Valley Bank.
Bitcoin price makes comeback above $20,000 after $422 million in BTC options were liquidated
Bitcoin price suffered a drawdown in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. BTC dropped to a five-week low, nosediving below the psychological barrier of $20,000.
The Week Ahead - US CPI, ECB rate meeting, FedEx and Deliveroo results
With the Federal Reserve in a blackout period ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting, there has been much discussion over whether the Fed got it right when they downshifted their rate hiking cycle in February when they raised rates by 25bps, following on from a similar slowdown in December of 50bps.