US President Trump signs executive order banning transactions with 8 Chinese software applications

While exerting additional pressure on China, US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that bans transactions with 8 Chinese software applications including Ant group's Alipay.

The news rolled out after the New York Post conveyed disappointment of World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over China’s blocking the investigations concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) origin.

On the same line, Bloomberg also came out with the news suggesting the reversal of the New York Stock Exchange’s (NYSE) previous thought to not delist three Chinese companies’ shares. “The New York Stock Exchange is reconsidering its decision to halt the delisting of three major Chinese telecommunications firms after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Big Board he opposed its shock announcement to grant the companies a reprieve, said three people familiar with the matter,” the news said.

FX implications

Global markets await results from Georgia’s runoff while paying a little heed to the Sino-American story off-late. However, the news should add to the downside pressure on the risks if Republicans keep control of the US Senate.

