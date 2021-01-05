WHO’s Tedros “disappointed” by Beijing’s stalling in covid investigation

In its latest report, the New York Post came out with the news quoting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while conveying that China is blocking investigations that probe into origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The report mentions WHO’s Tedros saying, “Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team’s arrival in China,” during a news conference in Geneva.

“I’m very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute, but had been in contact with senior Chinese officials,” he said further, per the news.

FX implications

The news offers extra strength to the US-China tussle while also backing risks for the AUD/USD pullback as Australia and the US were among the first to push the investigation and Beijing retaliated afterward.

