US Presi. Biden presents ceasefire plan; Hamas responds positively but Israel rejects

On Friday, US President Joe Biden outlined a three-stage ceasefire plan aimed at de-escalating the conflict between Israel and Hamas that seemed to have claimed about 36,000 lives since the war began last October.
A senior US administration official confirmed that the four-and-a-half-page proposal had been endorsed by the Israeli government and presented to Hamas on Friday.
President Biden's proposal included an initial six-week phase in which Israeli forces would withdraw from populated areas of Gaza. It also involved a prisoner exchange, releasing several hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, per CNBC News.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, rejected the idea of a permanent ceasefire, noting that "Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel."
Speaking to ABC News on Sunday morning, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US had "every expectation" that Israel would "say yes" to the proposed ceasefire deal if Hamas accepts.
"We're waiting for an official response from Hamas," he said, adding that the US hopes that both sides agree to start the first phase of the plan "as soon as possible".
Hamas welcomed US President Biden's cease-fire proposal for Gaza, affirming its readiness to deal positively with any proposal that offers a permanent cease-fire, complete withdrawal of Israel forces from Gaza, restructuring of the strip, return of displaced and a serious prisoner hostage exchange, Reuters reports.
Despite Hamas's positive response, Netanyahu's rejection of the ceasefire plan points to a significant obstacle to the proposed roadmap's implementation.
Market reaction
Amidst Israel’s firm stance on the ceasefire proposal, Hamas’s response is adding to the market’s optimism on hopes of a likely ceasefire. The US Dollar Index is losing 0.10% on the day to trade near 104.50 while the US S&P 500 futures, a risk barometer is up 0.30% so far. Meanwhile, Gold price is testing the key support near $2,330, as of writing.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0850, focus shifts to US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is trading back and forth near 1.0850 in the European morning on Monday. Softer US monthly Core PCE inflation data and hotter-than-expected Eurozone HICP inflation data help the pair to stay afloat amid a better market mood. US ISM PMI holds the key.
GBP/USD eases toward 1.2700 ahead of US ISM PMI
GBP/USD is easing toward 1.2700, erasing earlier gains in the European session on Monday. A modest US Dollar uptick weighs on the pair, despite an upbeat mood. Investors await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for fresh guidance.
Gold price slips near multi-week low, US PMI data looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Monday amid a combination of diverging forces and languishes near a three-week low touched on Friday.
Week ahead: Altcoins likely to bounce due to short-term bullish wave Premium
Last week was a bummer with Bitcoin price consolidation, and altcoins movements showed confusion in their directional bias. Some altcoins saw bullish, impulsive moves, but most trended sideways or slid lower.
Bumper week of event risk ahead
Featuring two central bank updates – the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank – a slew of job numbers out of the US and Aussie GDP growth data, the first full week of June is poised to be eventful.