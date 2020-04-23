US House clears $484 billion coronavirus relief package in 388-5 vote

During the early Friday morning in Asia, the US House members voted 388 to 5 in favor of the $484 billion aid package for small businesses, hospitals, testing. The coronavirus (COVID-19) aid bill will shortly be on President Donald Trump’s table for signing before being a law.

FX implications

Given the wide expectations that the Bill will be passed to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19), markets offer a little positive reaction to the news. On the contrary, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.20% to 2,775 by the press time.