Coronavirus update: US CDC reports an increase of 25,858 new cases, 1,804 deaths as of April 22

The CDC on Thursday reported 828,441 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 25,858 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths has risen by 1,804 to 46,379.

Given the markets are waiting for the actual comments from the Coronavirus Task Force Briefings, coupled with the early Friday morning in Asia, no major reaction to the news could be witnessed.