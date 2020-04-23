Coronavirus update: US CDC reports an increase of 25,858 new cases, 1,804 deaths as of April 22

In its latest tally for the coronavirus (COVID-19) figures, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported, as per Reuters, a total of 828,441 cases together with 46,379 death due to the pandemic.
Key quotes
The CDC on Thursday reported 828,441 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 25,858 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths has risen by 1,804 to 46,379.
FX implications
Given the markets are waiting for the actual comments from the Coronavirus Task Force Briefings, coupled with the early Friday morning in Asia, no major reaction to the news could be witnessed.
-
Federal Reserve: Working to expand PPPLF for additional SBA-qualified lenders as soon as possible
-
US Sec. of State Pompeo: We strongly believe China didn’t report the new coronavirus outbreak in a timely fashion
-
White House Adviser Kudlow: Sees big rebound for US economy if reopens over next few weeks – Fox Business
-
US VP Pence: There are promising signs of progress in a number of states including New York
