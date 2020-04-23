US President Trump: 40% of counties have seen decline in new coronavirus cases

During his regular coronavirus (COVID-19) taskforce briefings, US President Donald Trump mentioned that over 40% of counties have seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases.

We’re very close to a vaccine.

To keep the momentum against coronavirus, every American needs to maintain social distancing and voluntary use of face covering.

May need to extend social distancing guidelines to early summer.

Will be extending distancing guidelines until we feel safe.