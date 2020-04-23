US Sec. of State Pompeo: We strongly believe China didn’t report the new coronavirus outbreak in a timely fashion

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently repeated the words of US President Donald Trump and White House Adviser Larry Kudlow while alleging China for not reporting the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to the World Health Organization (WHO) on time.

Key quotes

We strongly believe that China didn’t report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely fashion to the WHO. Even after China’s Communist Party (CCP) did notify the WHO of the coronavirus outbreak, China didn’t share all of the information it had.

FX implications

The news, which should ideally weigh on the antipodeans, fails to attract much attention considering the initial hour of the Asian session on Friday. On the contrary, the AUD/USD pair marks a five-pip gain to 0.6275 by the press time.