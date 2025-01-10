The US Dollar rallies and sees Euro (EUR) print fresh 13-month low against the Greenback at 1.0215.

Inflation concerns are emerging again after the strong Employment Report and push back Fed's rate cut planning.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) nearly reaches 110.00 in the US Jobs Report aftermath.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is peaking again this Friday. Catalyst was the very positive US employment report where the Nonfarm Payrolls print came in at 256,000 people. Although that was not a beat of the highest estimate, the number was perceived as very good and further fueld the US Dollar.

The upbeat report kicks possible rate cut projections further down the line. At one point even October was penciled in as the first moment for a rate cut in 2025 from the Federal Reserve. It makes sense that with such a strong US employment report, that the Fed will want to keep rates elevated in order to keep inflation under controle and not let the economy overheat.

Daily digest market movers: Best outcome possible

The US employment report for December was a very good one: Nonfarm Payrolls headline data came in at 256,000 new workers against the 227,000 in November. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.1%, coming from 4.2%. The monthly Average Hourly Earnings eased a touch to 0.3% in December from the previous 0.4%, as expected.

At 15:00 GMT, the University of Michigan releases its January preliminary reading: The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to remain elevated at 73.8, just a bit lower from the previous 74.0. The 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation print has no forecast and was at 3% in the final December reading.

Equities are not happy with the upbeat jobs report, with both European and US equities dipping lower on the back of it.

The CME FedWatch Tool is projecting a 93.1% chance that interest rates will be kept unchanged at current levels in the January meeting. Expectations are for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to remain data-dependent with uncertainties that could influence the inflation path once President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

US yields are soaring again with the 10-year benchmark at 4.786%, again a fresh nine -month high, beating the 4.728% seen on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: On its way to parity

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is entering its last ten days of trading under President Joe Biden before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The question will be how much downside there is, given the general consensus that Trump’s policies will be inflationary and drive the US Dollar higher. Expect buyers to come in and quickly push the DXY back up, even with a weaker Nonfarm Payrolls release.

On the upside, it is key that the green ascending trend line can hold as support, although that is often not the scenario going forward. If the DXY can head and break above the 110.00 psychological barrier, 110.79 becomes the next big level. Once beyond there, it is quite a stretch to 113.91, the double top from November 2023.

On the contrary, the first downside barrier is 107.35, which has now turned into support. The next level that might halt any selling pressure is 106.52, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 106.72 reinforcing this region of support.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart