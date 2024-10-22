The US Dollar tightens range after a grind higher to a fresh 11-week high.

US equities retrace further from all-time highs as the Fed might not cut that much as first anticipated.

The US Dollar index trades in a tight range on Tuesday after failing to break above 104.00.

The US Dollar (USD) slightly retraces on Tuesday following a small sprint higher on Monday that drove the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges Greenback’s value against six major currencies, to a fresh 11-week high after US equities retreated from their all-time highs. The US Treasury bonds are starting to sell off as well as it appears that markets are starting to reprice their interest rate cut expectations, with rising probabilities that the Federal Reserve (Fed) only set to cut once more this year before going into a wait-and-see mode.

On the US economic front, a very light calendar is ahead for markets to digest on Tuesday. One takeaway, though, comes from the Fed speakers as there is a clear dispersion in opinions within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), as Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic pleaded for no rate cuts anymore this year while San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly commented on Monday that the Fed needs to go ahead with its rate cutting cycle and ease further. Market participants are intrigued to see what Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker thinks about the matter this Tuesday around 14:00 GMT.

Daily digest market movers: Fed is becoming dispersed

At 14:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker delivers opening remarks at the Eight Annual Fintech Conference Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

While Harker will deliver his speech, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for October will be released at 14:00 GMT. Analysts expect the number to remain in contraction at -18, a touch better than the -21 in September.

Asian equities are sluggish again, with Japan’s main indices having closed over -1% lower. European equities are flat to marginally higher, while US equity futures are marginally in the red.

The CME Fedwatch Tool is still backing a small 25 basis point (bps) rate cut with an 87.0% probability against a 13.0% chance of no rate cut for the upcoming Fed meeting on November 7.

The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.20% and rallied substantially on Monday while bonds were selling off. Note that when bond prices fall, the inverted yield increases.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Grinding higher

The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades between two firm levels on Tuesday after breaking through a bearish fortress, which came in the form of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.80 on Monday. Unfortunately, the 103.99/104.00 level was too heavy to break through at the first attempt. Should markets price in lesser interest rate cuts from the Fed, expect to see a 105.00 appear rather quickly in the US Dollar Index.

Ver closeby on the upside, the 103.99/104.00 level triggered a rejection on Monday and continues as resistance on Tuesday. Once that level breaks, look for the 105.00 round level and even 105.53 (the April 11 high) in a quick sprint higher. More upside would see some resistances near 105.89 (the May 2 high and descending trendline) before considering 106.00.

On the downside, the 200-day SMA is very strong support due to a test at 103.80. Look out for false breaks, and consider waiting for a daily close below that level when reassessing if there will be more downside for the DXY. The next big support is a double one, with the 100-day SMA at 103.19 together with the pivotal 103.18 level (the March 12 high). If that level breaks, a big gap lower would occur to the 101.90 support zone, with the 55-day SMA at 101.89.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart