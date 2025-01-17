The US Dollar is easing in the last trading session before Trump's inauguration.

Markets are clueless on what to do next after Fed’s Waller comments a March rate cut is still in the cards.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) moves below 109.00 and is looking for further direction.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, faces selling pressure and drops below 109.00 on Friday, with positioning is being torn into two camps. After a pivotal move earlier this week on the back of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller added some more oil to the fire on Thursday, alluding that a March rate cut would still be appropriate. Traders are now left clueless ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The US economic calendar is very slim this Friday, with some housing data for December on the agenda. Expect traders to consolidate their positions ahead of Monday, when US stock markets will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Daily digest market movers: Softening in final hours

Traders are torn on Friday by comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who advocated for a Fed rate cut in March on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has confirmed a battery of executive orders that will be issued once President-elect Donald Trump takes office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. Those orders include a whole batch of fiscal measures, tariff levies, and stimulus packages, which are bound to have an inflationary impact.

At 13:30 GMT, US Building Permits and Housing Starts for December have been released. Permits came in at 1.483 million, beating the 1.460 million consensus and below the 1.493 million from the previous month, while Housing Starts soared to 1.499 million, coming from 1.289 million units in November.

US Industrial Production data came in at 0.9%, beating the 0.3% forecast for December, compared to the slight contraction of 0.1% in the previous month.

Equities are rallying with the European market closing up for this week. US equities are soaring over 1% on the day.

The CME FedWatch Tool projects a 97.3% chance that interest rates will be kept unchanged at current levels in the January meeting. Expectations are for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to remain data-dependent with uncertainties that could influence the inflation path once President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Monday.

The US 10-year yield is trading around 4.596%, down near 4.5% from its Tuesday’s peak of 4.807%.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Dipping in final hours

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is taking it on the chin, and Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller delivered the possible knockout blow on the Greenback for now. Waller's bold call for a March rate cut surprised traders and was not priced into market expectations. A wrong-footed market could result now, as the Fed was supposed to remain data-dependent. This could set up markets for an erroneous positioning once President-elect Donald Trump starts to roll out his policy.

On the upside, the 110.00 psychological level remains the key resistance to beat. Further up, the next big upside level to hit before advancing any further remains at 110.79. Once beyond there, it is quite a stretch to 113.91, the double top from October 2022.

On the downside, the DXY is testing the ascending trend line from December 2023, which currently comes in around 108.95 as nearby support. In case of more downside, the next support is 107.35. Further down, the next level that might halt any selling pressure is 106.52, with interim support at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 107.19.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart