- The US Dollar is printing one of its biggest gains this year, with more than one-percentage-point gain against most major peers.
- Former US President Donald Trump secured over 270 electoral votes needed to become the next US president.
- The US Dollar index trades above 105.00, the highest level since early July.
The US Dollar (USD) rises sharply on Wednesday after former US President Donald Trump secured enough electoral votes to become the next US president. The former US President has secured 277 votes, more than enough to surpass the magic 270 threshold needed to secure a majority. An additional element that might result in more US Dollar strength is the fact that the Republicans have secured a majority in the Senate. While the race to control the US House of Representatives is still undecided, it looks like Trump will not be a lame-duck president and will have support from both institutions when it comes to passing laws.
The US economic calendar is very light on Wednesday. It looks like traders will be able to further assess and focus on the outcome of the US presidential election. Besides the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) weekly Mortgage Application numbers, nothing special is expected on the economic data front.
Daily digest market movers: Trump skrews up Fed's dot plot
- At the time of writing, former US President Donald Trump has secured 277 electoral votes and has comfortably reached the 270 threshold to win. Vice President Kamala Harris is lagging behind with only 224.
- Thursday the Federal Reserve will have its monetary polic meeting and policy rate decision. Markets will be on edge whether Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will make any comments or will announce any changes to the monetary policy on the back of former US President Donald Trump winning a new term as President.
- Asian equities saw China being hurt, with tariffs underway once Trump is sworn in next year. European and US equities are rallying higher.
- The CME FedWatch Tool is backing a 25 basis point (bps) interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Thursday’s meeting with a 97.5% probability. More interesting is the December 18 meeting, where a 50 bps interest-rate cut from the current level is expected by a 68.4% chance, suggesting that markets anticipate a rate cut this week and in December. Before the US election outcome, the probability was still at 80%.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.45%, flirting with a break above the 4.46% high earlier.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: King Dollar is back baby
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is reclaiming its throne as the King of all currencies. The Greenback has been gaining in several big figures against most of the major G20 currencies, resulting in a US Dollar Index that broke above the 105.00 level. With a small fade taking place at the moment, looking for near support will be vital, while markets will need to wait for a few months until Donald Trump is sworn in again as President and starts to take measures, introduce tariffs, and other elements that will move all asset classes.
The new levels to look out for on the upside are not seen since June and July. The first up is 105.53 (April 11 high), a very firm cap resistance, with 105.89 (May 2 high) just above. Once that is broken, 106.52, the high of April and a double top, will be the last level standing before starting to talk about 107.00.
On the downside, last week’s peak at 104.63 looks to be the first pivotal support nearby. Should the fade become bigger, the round level of 104.00 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.85 should refrain from sending the DXY any lower.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
