- The US Dollar on the back foot against all major peers.
- US President Trump released comments that tariffs on China might not finally be imposed.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) still trades below 108.00 despite a small bounce off this week's low.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar against six different major currencies, is emerging back above 107.50, though is still facing an intraday loss on Friday after US President Donald Trump left surprised with comments the previous day casting doubts on the application of tariffs on China. The comments came after Trump had a phone call with China’s President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) hiked interest rates by 25 basis points, which triggered substantial losses for the US Dollar (USD) against the Japanese Yen (JPY).
In the economic data front, Markit has already released Germany’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) preliminary readings for January, with some strong upbeat numbers, fueling more Euro (EUR) strength against the US Dollar (USD). Later this Friday, the US will receive its S&P Global PMI preliminary readings for the same month. The University of Michigan will close off the day with the final reading of its Consumer Sentiment Index for January.
Daily digest market movers: PMI could be interesting
- US President Donald Trump released comments about his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He surprised markets by saying he does not want to impose tariffs on China, Bloomberg reported.
- US President Trump commented on the Federal Reserve and US rates, affirming that he would demand an immediate cut in US interest rates, Bloomberg reports.
- Germany saw its preliminary Services PMI jump to 52.5 in January, beating the 51.0 estimate and above the previous 51.2. The Composite PMI was able to head out of contraction, reaching 50.1 and beating the expected 48.2 and the previous 48.0.
- At 14:45 GMT, the US will receive its PMI preliminary reading for January from S&P Global:
- Services are expected to soften to 56.5, coming from 56.8 in December’s final reading.
- Manufacturing is expected to remain in contraction at 49.6, coming from 49.4.
- At 15:00 GMT, the University of Michigan’s final reading for its Consumer Sentiment Index for January is expected to remain stable at 73.2. The 5-year inflation expectation component is also set to remain unchanged at 3.3%.
- Equities are mixed, with China and Europe in positive territory as markets tune down Trump’s tariffs risk. However, after that same headline, US equities face a setback and are trading negatively.
- The CME FedWatch tool projects a 52.2% chance that interest rates will remain unchanged at current levels in the May meeting, suggesting a rate cut in June. Expectations are that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will remain data-dependent with uncertainties that could influence inflation during US President Donald Trump’s term.
- The US 10-year yield is trading around 4.639%, off its poor performance seen earlier this week at 4.528% and still has a long way to go back to the more-than-one-year high from last week at 4.807%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: A whole other Trump
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is taking some punches and heading lower, hand in hand with US yields. Although US President Trump might suddenly soften his stance on tariffs, it is still early in his term to rule out any tariff implementation on China and other countries. Tail risks are forming, with markets starting to downplay the actual stance, which might still see the US Dollar rally if Trump slaps tariffs on China.
The DXY has its work cut out to recover to levels seen at the start of this week. First, the big psychological level at 108.00 needs to be recovered. From there, 109.29 (July 14, 2022, high and rising trendline) is next to pare back incurred losses from this week. Further up, the next upside level to hit before advancing further remains at 110.79 (September 7, 2022, high).
On the downside, the convergence of the high of October 3, 2023 and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 107.50 should act as a double safety feature to support the DXY price. For now, that looks to be holding, though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still has some room left to the downside. Hence, rather look for 106.52 or even 105.89 as better levels for US Dollar bulls to engage and trigger a reversal.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
